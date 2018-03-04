Table fan next to charcoal caused Kamala Mills fire

Mumbai : The Mumbai police in the Kamala mills fire chargesheet has stated that a fan switched on next to the area where charcoal was being burnt for hookahs at Mojo’s Bistro pub caused the fire.

The situation worsened due to combustible material kept in both the restaurants 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro, and also due to unauthorised constructions and a blocked fire exit at 1Above.

At Mojo’s restaurant, on the right corner next to the bar counter, there was a counter to prepare hookahs.

A table fan was fixed next to the coal to keep it burning. Sayyed Ali who was in charge of the counter that day. He had told the police that he was in charge of turning the fan on to ignite the coal and switching it off when coal was ready to put it in the hookah.

Mitesh Joshi (28), a visitor at Mojo’s pub in his statement has told the police that the fire started at Mojo’s Bistro from the place where coal was being lit to serve hookahs.