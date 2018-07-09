Swachta Rath: Special squad cleans muck from Central Railway stations

Mumbai: In order to clear all the litter and garbage on the railway tracks and platforms, the Central Railway (CR) has formed a special ‘mobile gang’ which will clean railway stations and their premises. Moreover, a special muck train — ‘Swachta Rath’ — is been run by the CR to collect the garbage.

CR official said a massive cleanliness drive is being conducted at Ambernath, Kalyan, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Cotton Green and Kurla. Besides, a squad is also conducting a door-to-door campaign at colonies in Sandhurst Road and Masjid Bunder. “The gang is also appraising the problems which the garbage on the tracks causes to families living close by,” said an official.

Moreover, a team of commercial department officials and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff has been formed to appeal to residents to not dump garbage on the tracks as it creates hassles in the operation of trains during the monsoon season. “A counseling session about cleanliness was conducted by the team members who had visited two civic schools in Sandhurst Road and Masjid Bunder. We have asked students to tell their parents not to dump garbage on railway tracks,” said an official.

He added that an announcement regarding cleanliness termed as ‘safai samvads’ is been done regularly by the station-in-charge and people are being motivated to maintain cleanliness of toilet and station premises. “On a daily bais, all toilets are monitored to ensure that they are functional and all the fittings are in place,” said Sunil Udasi, CPRO, CR.

“It has been decided to remove garbage lying along the tracks during mega blocks on Harbour line. The civic body has also promised to cooperate in this effort. Moreover, a raincoat is been provided to the squad so that they can work even when it is raining,” added Udasi.