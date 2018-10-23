‘Swachh’ Polls: Election Commission to host international seminar

Mumbai: To mark the silver jubilee of the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments that gave constitutional status to local self-governing bodies, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra (SECM) is organizing a two-day international conference in Mumbai, starting October 25. Addressing the media on Monday, State Election Commissioner J S Saharia said the theme of the conference will be ‘Better Elections for Healthier Democracy’.

The two-day conference will deliberate on the various issues faced by local self-governing bodies. It will be attended by representatives from various countries and state election commissioners from the country. There will be discussions on ‘Public Ownership of Democracy’, ‘How to Check Misuse of Money Power’, ‘Inclusiveness’, ‘How to Control Menace of Social Media’, ‘Fake News and ‘Role of Various Stakeholders’. Replying to queries on tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Saharia said the commission would look into the complaints as and when it receives them.

