Suspected ISIS operative held at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: A suspected ISIS operative was arrested on Saturday at the Mumbai airport. Abu Zaid, a native of Azamgarh, allegedly ran a social media group to allegedly radicalise young people in India and lure them to the extremist outfit. “Abu Zaid, a suspected ISIS terrorist, was arrested by the ATS team from Mumbai Airport after he arrived from Saudi Arabia,” senior UP police officer Anand Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.

Zaid is being brought on transit remand to Lucknow. A look-out notice was issued for Zaid after his name cropped up during interrogation of four suspected ISIS terrorists by UP’s ATS in April this year. The mobile records of the suspects showed incriminating evidence against Zaid, who according to the police, was the ideologue of this group. According to the police, the suspects were planning terror attacks in different cities.

“They used to talk via an application on the internet and Zaid was their ideologue,” Kumar said, adding, “He will be brought to Lucknow on a transit remand and will be produced in the court. We will take him in police custody for interrogation.”