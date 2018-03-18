Surcharge on milk pouches & pet bottles to be refunded

Mumbai : After announcing the ban of plastic bags, straws and disposable plastic cutlery, the Maharashtra government decided to exclude milk pouches and pet bottles (for soft drinks). But now the government has asked the consumers to pay 50 paisa more on milk pouches and Re 1 extra on pet bottles.

After making the purchase the consumer will have to go back to the same vendor or shopkeeper with the milk pouches and pet bottles and get a refund.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, All India Plastic Associations, President, Hiten Bheda said, “This move by the government is to incentivise recycling process in the state. People will only contribute if there is monetary value to it.” The association has been advocating for the cause to reduce littering in the street. “It is time all stakeholders in this participate in discouraging littering.”

But how does the men and women in the state look at this. Girgaum-based housewife, M. Shirodkar, said, “I do not feel much bothered about the rise in milk price by 50 paise. It is after all for our betterment. It is about time we take our plastic consumption and its disposal seriously. I would not mind the hassle of going to vendor to return the plastic bag as long as it is not misused.”

In the past, many milk companies used to buy back the milk pouches. Also, there were many cases of milk adulteration as well as it was misused by the middlemen. This concept has not been looked into.

Bhayandar-based Amit calls this idea just a way to increase prices of products. “In the end, the consumers will end up paying more. Do you think the consumers or for the matter the shopkeeper will keep tab of this?” He added this is yet another hassle which will result in chaos among the consumer.

