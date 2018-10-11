Supriya Sule shoots video of power outage, targets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Pune: In an unexpected, but intelligent move, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule gave a shock to the chief minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis by sending a video she shot during the day. There has been power outage in many districts of Maharahstra, as during the day, people have to bear the intense heat due to power outage. The shortage of coal supplies has led to load-shedding in major cities, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Due to the power outage, there is a lot of anger against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

Sule has been touring in Aurangabad, where she had gone to the residence of Kadams, there is maximum load-shedding in the district. When Sule was at the Kadam residence, there was no power, at which time, she shot a selvie (video of herself) showing the impact of load-shedding.

She addressed Devendra Fadnavis, “There is no power the entire day due to load-shedding. As you can see there is darkness everywhere in Aurangabad. CM saheb, you need to do something. We really are facing #achchedin in the dark.” She uploaded this video on the social media platform. With Navratri and Diwali festival season, people across the state are grappling with load-shedding. The thermal power plants in Chandrapur, Khaparkheda, Parli, Nashik and Bhusaval have stopped generating power due to coal supply shortage. Therefore the Maharashtra Genco has to enforce temporary load-shedding. Currently there is a shortage of 400-500 megawatts in the state. The tariff of electricity on the central grid has become expensive for the state to purchase. Other states have already purchased power at a higher premium from this grid and now it is not available for Maharashtra.