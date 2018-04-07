Supreme Court to Mumbai city woman: Surrender before trial court within 2 weeks if need bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Deepa Devidas Sajnani of Mumbai wanted in a money circulation scheme fraud to surrender before the trial court in the city within two weeks if she wants bail. She had come in appeal against the Bombay High Court rejecting her anticipatory bail application on December 13.

The Bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Rohinton Fali Nariman directed the trial court to consider her regular bail application and decide it on the same day, provided she gives at least one-day advance notice to the public prosecutor. It asked the concerned court to consider the contentions which may be raised for the bail, in accordance with law. Deepa is daughter of Devidas Sajnani and a director in his company, Temple Rose Real Estate Private Limited. Devidas is in custody in March since March last year.

The company is alleged to have defrauded around 7,000 people by defaulting after securing Rs 400 crore under various investment schemes, promising to provide land and interest on deposits. The High Court had refused to provide protection to Deepa by rejecting her application for granting the pre-arrest bail, noting that the family members had formed the company to cheat and cause wrongful monetary loss to the gullible investors and there are serious allegations against them.