Supreme Court refuses bail to jilted lover who stabbed Mumbai girl

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused bail to a man from Ahmedabad who was awarded life sentence for assaulting a girl – he was apparently in love with – in her Mumbai office in October 2000, leaving her paralysed below waist. The Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi dismissed the appeal of Pranjay Purushotam Goradia (37) who was sentenced by the Bombay High Court in 2013 after hearing his counsel. He is lodged in Nashik Central Jail.

He had fallen in love with the girl, a Maharashtrian. They knew each other for a couple of years in Ahmedabad before the girl shifted to Mumbai and found a part-time job in a chartered accountant’s firm in Tardeo. Pranjay used to visit her from Ahmedabad. She snubbed him when he went to her office to meet her in October 2000. He accosted her to the corridor and attacked with a knife causing spinal fractures that left both her lower limbs paralysed with no chance of recovery. She is cared by her brother who did not marry, fearing that his wife might not look after his sister well.