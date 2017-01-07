Supply of faulty tabs to schools: Bombay HC wants a list

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court has directed the BMC to furnish a list of schools which have received tabs from the civic body. The reason behind this direction is that the HC wants to know that if these tabs have brought any improvement in the condition of students for gaining knowledge, as the civic body has spent a total of Rs 50 crore to procure 15,000 tabs.

The direction came from a division bench presided over by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Girish Kulkarni while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that the civic body has supplied ‘defective’ tabs to its schools.

The bench was informed that the civic body had supplied a total of 22,799 tabs last year of which more than 10,000 tabs were defective. Similarly, many tabs out of the total 15,000 provided to students for this academic year, have also turned out to be defective or unused.

The bench was of the view that there might be several reasons for unused tabs but the main issue is of defective tabs as the BMC has spent a big amount in procuring them.

Accordingly, the bench directed the BMC to furnish details of schools and also warned the civic body that if it fails to provide the said details, the HC would issue a public notice in newspapers calling for complaints from municipal schools across the city.