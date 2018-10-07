Sunday Gyaan! How to apply for MHADA Lottery Scheme that can ‘win’ you a home in Mumbai

Irrespective of the status of the real estate market in Mumbai, prices of flats in the city are constantly surging. This has made every man’s dream of buying a house in the ‘City of Dreams’ a bit difficult. While the real estate prices are skyrocketing, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is giving some relief to the common man, who wants to buy a dream home in the megapolis. Known as the world’s most expensive property markets — Mumbai – people can grab affordable homes, under the MHADA Lottery Scheme. The MHADA Lottery Scheme is where the authority allots homes on the basis of lottery draw results.

About the scheme

Under this lottery scheme, as many as 1,000 low-cost apartments will be available for sale. The authority started accepting applications from September 2018. This year, about 800 units will be reserved for low-income group (LIG) with 280 units for the economically weaker sections (EWS). Last year (2017), the MHADA had opted for a ratio of 60:40 for affordable housing and HIG homes.

Under the MHADA lottery scheme, the flats will cost between Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 1.42 crore. The localities that have these units on offer include Borivli, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Mankhurd, Sion, Wadala, Goregaon, and Vikhroli. This year the lottery is likely to be held in November, under which 280 flats for the EWS category are in Antop Hill (costing Rs 31 lakhs each), 114 in Mankhurd (Rs 27.6 lakhs), 83 in Pratiksh Nagar (Rs 29 lakhs) and 34 in Goregaon (Rs 31 lakhs). The 270 LIG flats will be in Mulund (Rs 30 lakhs) while the MIG flats will be in Mahavir Nagar (Rs 58.66 lakhs). The buyers must note that they are required to pay the stamp duty over and above the cost of the flat.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should be at least 18 years old.

The applicant should have a Domicile Certificate, proving that s/he has stayed for 15 continuous years in Maharashtra.

Income proof for the financial year (average monthly income, excluding reimbursable allowances like transport, medical, laundry allowance, etc.): Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – up to Rs 25,000; Middle-Income Group (MIG) – Rs 50,001 to Rs 75,000; Lower-Income Group (LIG) – Rs 25,001 to Rs 50,000; High-Income Group (HIG) – Rs 75,001 and above.

The applicant should have a PAN card

You are only eligible if you (and immediate family members) do not own a residence from the MHADA in the city.

Steps to apply for MHADA Lottery Scheme

Log on to the MHADA Lottery Scheme, https://lottery.mhada.gov.in/.

Register yourself with a username and provide your personal and income-related details – name, date of birth, family income, PAN card number, occupation, marital status, gender, residential address, mobile number, etc.

Once you log in, you would see the various schemes on offer and can choose the MHADA Lottery from the option and feed in the personal details, such as income group, reservation category, and applicant type.

Enter the scheme code, which you can find in the annexures available online or in the brochure. It is mainly the location that you have shortlisted. Give your bank account details and communication or residential address.

After filling the application form, depending on the income category, buyers have to pay the earnest money deposit. This payment could be made through channels such as demand draft, debit card, credit card, and internet banking.

To fill the online application form, buyers have to pay a non-refundable Rs 336 charge.

In its Bandra East office, the MHADA has also set up a help center named ‘Mitra’ to help home buyers facing difficulties and the applicant can also seek information regarding the scheme.

MHADA has also given a Helpline Number 9869988000 where people can call and enquire.

Home Loan

For those people buying these flats, and wishing to seek loans, the MHADA has also made that simple. The applicant can avail loan from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation), the nodal agency of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). MHADA also partnered Axis Bank for handling the financial bit of the scheme.