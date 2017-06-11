Suicide pact at Kandivali over love affair

Mumbai : A couple committed suicide at Samta nagar at Kandivali on Friday night. The reason: a love affair. Krishna Laxman Varke (35) and Neelam Ramchandra Bhoir (21) were found hanging from a tree at Kali mandir at adivasi pada at Kandivali.

According to Kandivali police,” It was a suicide pact. Krishna Laxman Varke and Neelam Ramchandra Bhoir committed suicide since they were in love with each other. Varke was a married man. Both the families of the deceased had come to know about their relationship. This is the reason behind the suicide.”

The bodies hanging on the tree was discovered by Mangesh Ramchandra Bhoir (20), brother of the deceased Neelam on Friday night at 10 pm. Immediately, Mangesh informed the Kandivali police. A case of Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been registered at the Kandivali police station.