Sudden change in temperature leads to viral ailments in Mumbai

MUMBAI: For the past few days the city has witnessed a sudden change in temperatures due to which many Mumbaikars are suffering from high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and stomach ailments. Health experts said that the virus thrives in a fluctuating temperature due to which cases have increased.

A senior health official said the number of patients are increasing as they are complaining of having high fever, cough, sore throat and body aches. “As the temperature is fluctuates, civic hospitals see a rise in patients suffering from viral infection and stomach ailments,” added senior official. “Vector borne diseases are growing at a very high rate and to effectively tackle it, combined efforts of awareness among public and health sectors are required the foremost,” said a senior doctor.

According to IMD forecast, city is likely to witness light rains over Konkan region for the next three to four days. IMD official said due to the circulation in North Arabian area, lighter rain is expected and city temperature is unlikely to rise further as skies may remain cloudy.