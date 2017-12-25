Students write to Mumbai University to declare in writing for timely result

With students frustrated by Mumbai University’s delay in declaration of results this year, now students from University gave stamp paper to MU, to assure students that the results will be declared within 30-45 days of the exam, as prescribed in the Maharashtra Universities Act, 2016

According to a report in Mid Day, on Saturday, Students union Maharashtra Swabhiman Vidyarthi Sangathna (MSVS) submitted a letter to MU authorities along with a blank bond paper. Their letter states, “…MU is adamant about continuing with OSM. In this case, the varsity has to take complete responsibility for the process by ensuring there will be no inconvenience to students. University should declare with a bond by writing it on a Rs 100 stamp paper that following its own regulation, it will declare all results within 30-45 days of examination and no student will suffer due to any glitch. If the varsity fails to do so, considering that authorities do not bother about lakhs of students, we will take other stronger actions.”

“The letter has been forwarded to examination section which will take a decision on it following discussions with the board of examinations,” Dinesh Kamble, registrar of MU told Mid Day.

While the Mumbai University had a rough year, due its online assessment went wrong, after which students lost faith in MU. Due to which students took a step ahead and gave a stamp paper so that MU will atleast keep its word this year.

Vikrant Aachrekar from MSVS told Mid day, “MU has accepted our letter and the blank stamp paper. If it fails to declare its stand within 10 days as promised, we have plans to begin a huge agitation against them across the city. We are also going to submit a similar request to the office of state education minister Vinod Tawde.”