Students seek surety from Mumbai University for winter results

Mumbai: Students have demanded a written assurance from the Mumbai University (MU) stating results of winter semester examinations will be declared within 45 days. This move has come as the MU has approved to pay the amount of Rs 30.46 lakh to MeritTrac, the agency managing the online assessment.

The accounts department of the MU has written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) to sanction the amount of Rs 30.46 lakh. This letter was leaked and students of law council have protested over the sanctioning of this amount. Sachin Pawar, President of Student Law Council, said, “We know the university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the agency for online assessment of university examinations. But this agency was responsible for errors, delay and mess in recent summer semester examinations.” The students claimed the amount should not be sanctioned immediately without a written assurance.