Students raise concern over fee cut by Mumbai University

Mumbai: Students appearing for examination for the first time have raised concerns over reduction of fees by Mumbai University (MU) for all affiliated colleges. Students claimed the reduction of fees by 10 per cent is not justified as compared to the fee cut for repeaters which is from 60 to 80 per cent.

Students revealed university increased the examination fees last year by 100 per cent but reduced it this year by just 10 per cent. Also, repeaters need to pay comparatively less amount subject wise but freshers do not have that benefit. Students of all degree courses highlighted this issue after MU revealed new examination fee structure on Thursday.

A student appearing for first time will have to pay Rs 900 for all examination of all subjects of degree courses and Rs 1,350 for postgraduate (PG) courses. Vrushali Jain, a student said, “10 per cent reduction for freshers is not justified. The university directly doubled the fees last year. And now, when it has reduced fee after years the percentage is too small.”

Students who fail and wish to apply for a re-examination or allowed-to-keep-term (ATKT) examination have an advantage. Earlier they had to pay for all subjects of that examination even if they failed in one subject. A senior officer of MU, said, “Till date, students had to pay fees for all subjects even if they failed in just one subject. Now they can avail of 60 perfect reduction if they failed in two subjects and 80 perfect reduction for one subject.”

In addition, MU will increase the fees by five per cent from summer semester examination of academic year 2019-20. Leeladhar Bansod, Public Relations Officer of MU, said, “We need to increase the examination fees to facilitate remuneration of teachers, moderators and non-teaching staff involved in evaluation and assessment process.”