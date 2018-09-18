Students panic as Mumbai University’s IDOL yet to declare TYBCom results

The students of University of Mumbai’s (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) are in a state of panic as the University is yet to declare the third-year BCom exam results. The exams which were held two months back for which IDOL is yet to declare the results for. The students are now worried about their future as they cannot apply for jobs or higher studies without the results and mark-sheets.

According to the Asian Age, around 6,000-7,000 students have appeared for the third-year BCom exam which was conducted by IDOL in May this year. Mahesh Sharda, a student from Kalyan told the leading daily, “It has been close to 100 days since the examination that we have been waiting for our results. All my other friends, who did the same course from other universities or private autonomous colleges, have received their results and have even started their working or have gone for further studies. MU is not taking our lives seriously. They are not realising how much we are suffering in a situation like this.”

On the other hand, the students are also worried about the revaluation process which they will apply for if they find any kind of mistakes after the results are declared. The IDOL has assured that the results will be declared soon. The IDOL spokesperson, Vinod Malale told the leading daily, “The assessment work is finished and we will declare the results soon. Students can check their results on the website.”