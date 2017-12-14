Students need to be educated on digital literacy: UNICEF

Mumbai: Students need to be educated on digital literacy reveals annual report on State of World’s Children 2017 released by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Students need to be given access to digital world but should be prevented from misusing the extensive platform.

Youth are the most connected to digital world but a large portion do not have access to internet or availability of resources. Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Governor of Maharashtra, said, “The benefits of digital technology must reach every child in particular the most marginalised children who are currently being left behind. The access to information, skills and platforms which the digital world provides will go a long way to break the cycle of poverty.”

On the other hand, children need to be educated on the misuse and overuse of digital technology. Rao added, “We must ensure the content which a child can access online is safe and child-friendly.” While, a balance needs to be struck between the haves and the have nots. Rajeshwari Chandrasekar, Chief of Field Office of UNICEF, told The Free Press Journal, “We should provide access to the digital word to those who do not have the available resources. But at the same time we should also control those who are overusing it in order to prevent misuse.”

Overuse and misuse of digital world can lead to various physical, psychological and behavioural hazards. UNICEF report stated children are exposed to all types of content on the internet through various high-end devices and parents often cannot monitor the content viewed. Adult sites, dark web, pornography, cyber cell, abusive and violent content can have a huge impact on children’s lives.

Restrictions cannot be just imposed to monitor content. Chandrasekar added, “We cannot just suddenly deny access to technology and digital world to our children. Parents, teachers, education personnel, government and children should work together to tackle this issue. We need to educate children about digital literacy and provide necessary resources.”