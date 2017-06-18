Students have to go both online and offline for degree college admissions

Mumbai : For students who have passed Class 12, admissions to various courses in degree colleges is a matter of online registration and offline running around. Students, irrespective of boards, have to register online on the Mumbai University (MU) portal (mum.digitaluniversity.ac) and then apply to respective colleges either online or offline.

Once the students register through MU, they can apply to multiple colleges for different courses. To apply at degree colleges, students will have to buy the admission forms for the respective courses either from the website of that particular college or buy it physically from the college itself.

The students will have to submit the admission forms till June 21 (till 5 pm) to various colleges and attach the MU enrolment form along with their marksheets and documents. Now, this process of submission of forms is being done offline in most of the colleges where students have to go to every college that they have applied.

Students are irked by this process as they have to register online as well as physically go to every college, wait in a queue and submit the form. Aditya Agrawal, a student said, “Why could the process not be just either online or offline? Now we have to do both for despite registering online we have to go to every college. The queues in colleges are long and there is just one window to accept the forms of over 100 students waiting for hours.”

The degree college admission is decided by respective degree colleges as they sell the forms and also put out their own merit list. MA Khan, Registrar of the MU, told the Free Press Journal, “The degree college admission is a prerogative of that respective college though the admission process is done according to the schedule given by the MU. The colleges decide their own cut-offs for merit list, fees for sale of forms and admission fee to various courses.”

To add to the woes of students every college has their own requirement of documents. Arjun Sharma, a student, added, “I visited two colleges for admissions and one college asked for the MU registration form and my marksheet while the other college asked for two sets of the same documents. Even the fees for admission forms is high in private degree colleges as compared to government colleges.”

n Open online link and submission of pre-admission online enrolment forms/ Submission of admission form along with printed copy of pre-admission online enrolment forms- June 21 till 5 pm. (Further it will continue from July 4 for leftover seats if any)

n First Merit List: June 22 till 5 pm

n Verification of documents and payment of fees- June 23, 27 and 28 till 4:30 pm

n Second Merit List: June 28 till 5 pm

n Verification of documents and payment of fees: June 29, 30 and July 1 till 4:30 pm

n Third and Final Merit List: July 1 till 5 pm

n Verification of documents and payment of fees: July 3, 4 and July 5 till 5 pm