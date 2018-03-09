Students fear another delay as over 135 Mumbai University results are pending

Mumbai: Students have been waiting in anticipation as around 135 results of recent winter semester examinations of Mumbai University (MU) are pending to be declared. The process of declaring results is slow as the assessment process is facing lack of number of teachers in some courses as per the university. Results of Law, Commerce and Self-Financing courses are yet to announced and the university claims to declare them soon.

Around 12,618 teachers are involved in the on line assessment of semester examinations through On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced by the university. These teachers have completed assessment major courses due to which the university has declared 267 results out of the total 402 examinations which were conducted starting last November.

Though the results of major courses like Bachelor of Science, Arts and Technology have been cleared the results of Law, Commerce and Self-Financing courses are pending. Leeladhar Bansod, public relations officer of MU said, “For courses like Law there is a lack in availability of professional personnel to assess papers. We have announced results of major courses and announced 199 results within 45 days from date of examination.”

Teachers claimed the examinations were conducted late by the university which delayed the entire process. A teacher said, “The winter examinations which were supposed to get over by December were carried on till January. We cannot just rush with paper correction as there are regular lectures which are going on simultaneously.”

College teachers and principals have been informed by the university to ensure completion of assessment is govern first priority. Students fear a similar delay should not be repeated where students had to wait for results of summer semester examination over three months.