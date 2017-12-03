Students do not prefer teaching as career option

Mumbai : An increasing phenomenon is witnessed among students as a majority or rather none of them want to opt for teaching as a career option. The art of teaching or as it is profoundly termed as being a ‘vocation more than a profession’ is witnessing a dying An increasing phenomenon is witnessed among students as a majority or rather none of them want to opt for teaching as a career option. phase where students do not want to become teachers.

Colleges students, deemed universities and institutes claimed teaching as a career has lost its essence for them due to the sorry state which they witness around. The inefficiency, lack of interest, absence of passion and concern towards education observed in teachers has demoralised students to even think about this as a career option.

Teachers are not passionate about their work or probably have no idea about the importance of their role in a student’s life. Akash Mishra a student said, “Often we see school teachers shouting, beating, punishing and randomly scolding students who are at a tender age. While in college, teachers are too care free and have taken their job for granted. Teachers should understand their role is not just restricted to teaching but goes beyond.”

Teenage is an intricate period where students require a teacher’s support. Vidhi Mhatre, a student said, “When I think of teachers I look at them as a mature person who can help me in my despair. Often we are faced with psychological trauma and need advice with a lot of academic issues, career choices and difficulty in decision making. If a teacher is approachable then we can share our anxiety and get some guidance.”

On the other hand, the ill treatment towards teachers, lack of deserving remuneration, scope for teaching and platform for growth has deterred teachers. A teacher on request of anonymity said, “The education department, government and higher authorities are blind towards teachers. They are just not bothered about the well being and maintenance of teachers. There is no encouragement in this profession and this reflects in our work.”

While another teacher revealed, “It is a sad truth but we have started losing interest in our profession due to the kind of treatment we get. In addition, the education space, parents, technology and attitude of students has changed. Sometimes we are not able to keep up with this change and cannot maintain a rapport with students.”

Education experts believed teachers got to always remember they play a vital role in shaping a child’s future. Elcy Rebello, a senior teacher, said, “It does not a matter if a child is in school, college or even pursuing his doctorate, a student should always remain a child for a teacher. Teachers ought to remember they impart life lessons more than just knowledge and information. If aspiring students are not passionate about teaching as a profession they should not take it up as a career choice.”

While recently the education ministry claimed to increase number of teachers. Vinod Tawde, state education minister for school and higher education, said, “Any kind of change or transformation in the education space can be brought only through teachers. Teachers connect to students at the grass root level so they can influence students and make them into better individuals.”