Stuck in Mumbai Rains? Make sure you know these city road routes thoroughly
Mumbai has always been the victim of the monsoon season. No matter how much ‘prepared’ the BMC or the state government is, flooding and traffic jams have become synonymous with Mumbai monsoons. Despite tall claims by the authorities, the pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on Monday saw flooding in some areas and delayed train services, which shows how prepared the authorities are.
So what do you do when you get stuck somewhere in Mumbai? Here some roads that might help you during the entire monsoon period. These are few roads which might help you to avoid the city’s usual monsoon traffic.
Usually, people in Mumbai come for work from places like Thane, Dombivali, Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambarnath, Karjat, Titwala, Kasara, Khopoli, Panvel and so on. So, if you are working in Fort, Nariman Point or Colaba, you can avoid to travel from Express highway and take Eastern Freeway to reach these places. If you are going to Thane, Titwala, Kasara, it can help you to reach at least till Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road which connects to Eastern Expressway. Also, to reach Borivali, Eastern Freeway help you to connect to Eastern Expressway. Apparently, Eastern Expressway connects to Ghodbunder Road, Thane which facilitates people to reach Western suburbs easily.
For Dombivali, Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambarnath, Karjat and Khopoli, you can get down at Shivaji Circle, Chembur from which you can connect to Sion-Panvel Highway. Travelling from Sion-Panvel Highway is an advantage as it facilitates people to connect to Shil-Phata road from Turbhe Naka/Juinagar Naka. By Shil-Phata, you can easily go to Dombivali and Kalyan.
Apart from that, if you are a resident of Badlapur, Ambarnath, Karjat and Khopoli, you can go till Panvel ST depot and get taxi or another ST buses for Karjat, Badlapur and Ambarnath. There are availabilities of special buses from Panvel during these tough situation.
Also, there are a lot of people come from Uran, Nhava Sheva and Ulwe and to reach there, people can travel from Palm Beach Road to connect to Uran road. Palm Beach Road is one of those rare roads water doesn’t get logged.
Bus Routes
(Disclaimer: Information gathered from various sources the web. Caution is advised before travel)
Mumbai’s flood of woes
Any discussion of floods in Mumbai begins with a ritual invocation of one fateful date: 26 July 2005. This, combined with high tides, set off a devastating flood in the city, much of which is built on the low-lying land.
The city is run by India’s richest civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ahead of the rains, BMC had promised no water-logging in the city this year. But, during pre-monsoon showers which lashed the city led to flooding. Heavy rains choking the maximum city has become almost an annual affair in the last decade. The reasons are old but not addressed sincerely.
Shockingly, Mumbai’s stormwater drainage system was built during the British rule. Since then, no government has tried to build an advanced drainage system. Despite the precautionary measures taken by the Mumbai civic body, waist-deep water was observed in some areas of the city. We can only hope things change, and pray Mumbaikars’ worst fears don’t come true.