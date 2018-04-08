STINKING REALITY

The toilet truths of District Collector Office (Thane) has flushed out the ambitious Swacchta dreams envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A visit to the office revealed that most of the urinal pots installed in the gents lavatories do not have the outlet pipes beneath and the splashing consequence while using them is quite understandable. “Toilets in offices reflect the general attitude of officials and other staffers, it also gives an overall impression to outsiders. Such toilets paint an unhygienic and sorry picture of the much hyped Swachh Bharat Abhiyan ” said disgruntled Hemant Mehta a Mira Road resident who is a regular visitor to the Collector Office, Thane. –Suresh Golani