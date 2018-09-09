Stinking railway station loos? WhatsApp your complaint

Mumbai : Relief is in store for harried commuters. From October 2, they can use the WhatsApp number or the Twitter handle of Central and Western Railway, if they find a toilet unfit for use at railway stations. This move comes after Railways received several complaints about the deplorable state of toilets at stations.

“The WhatsApp number for Western Railway is 9004499773, while for Central Railway the number is 9987645307,” said a railway official.

He further added the numbers were manned by the Railways’ Twitter cell and have been operational since July 31. “Action will be taken on the basis of feedback we receive,” the official added.

WhatsApp number to send your complaints : Western Railway 9004499773, Central Railway 9987645307

CR and WR have taken up the mammoth task of cleaning 187 toilets across Mumbai’s suburban stations, is used by lakhs of people regularly. On CR, there are 117 toilet blocks, while there are 75 toilet blocks on WR on the Mumbai suburban system.

“We are considering the overall upgrade of these toilets at railway stations. We will also be constructing toilets for ‘divyang’ (physically challenged) commuters at all stations by September 30,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.

In the coming days, detailed inspections of toilet facilities will be carried out, with the condition of tiles, taps, pipeline, water connections, exhaust fans, lights etc being evaluated. “It is the duty of people as well to ensure they use these public toilets properly and do not damage them,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Mumbai Rail Yatri Sangh.

The railways have already begun using industrial chemicals and phenyle for cleaning, air fresheners and exhaust fans to tackle foul odours. To improve lighting in these premises, 150-200 watt bulbs will be used.