Statement yet to be recorded in Goregaon suicide case

Mumbai: Nearly two weeks after the wife of a police constable attempted suicide by jumping off the terrace of their residential quarters at Goregaon is presently unconscious. She had also suffered multiple fractures.

Her parents have not lodged any police complaint against the husband.

The victim’s husband is posted with the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). The couple are distant relatives and had got married 18 months ago. They lived in Jalna before moving to Mumbai two months ago.

On August 25, her husband left for work in the morning. At 11.30am, she went to the terrace of the four-storey building where they lived and jumped off. She was rushed to the Balasaheb Thackeray trauma hospital at Jogeshwari.

She had suffered multiple fractures and her spine was also damaged. Later, she was moved to a private hospital at Mulund. The police are yet to record the statement of the victim.