State pulled up for scrapping locals’ welfare scheme in Mahabaleshwar

Mumbai : Observing that the hill stations like Mahabaleshwar have been further polluted, the Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra government for scrapping a scheme which was approved by the Union government for the welfare of the locals in the hill area. The HC has also sought a clarification from the State as well as Central government over the alleged ‘arbitrary’ scrapping of the scheme.

According to the ‘bed and breakfast’ scheme, the Maharashtra government has allowed locals in Mahabaleshwar – Panchagani and other regions to allow to tourists who visit the hill stations to experience a local feel.

The petition filed by nearly 195 locals of Mahabaleshwar, has alleged that the state government has scrapped this scheme, ignoring the fact that the same was approved by both the Union government as well as the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

The petitioners contended that the MTDC had given them proper licences and the same have been renewed periodically but the state government has decided to scrap the scheme citing ‘environmental’ issues in the region as a reason. They further contended that the government has scrapped this scheme despite approval from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).

They sought setting aside of this Maharashtra government’s decision terming it ‘bad in law’ as the government has not acquired approval from the Central government to scrap the scheme.

After hearing the contentions, the bench headed by Justice Naresh Patil said, “We cannot run away from pollution and crowd anywhere in the country and despite the fact that there are so many violations by both private as well as government entities.

We don’t understand that how these small scale businesses run by these people would affect the environment. Why it should be prerogative of big hotels and when it comes to poor man’s bread and butter, there is a problem.”

“It appears that the government is unaware of the extent to which the hill stations like Mahabaleshwar are polluted. People cannot get peace of mind by going to hill stations as they find only trash in beautiful locations like these,” Justice Patil added.The matter will next be heard on February 3.