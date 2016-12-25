State likely to get new AG by Monday

Mumbai : The Maharashtra government is likely to announce the name of the new Advocate General (AG) by Monday as it has assured the Bombay High Court that it would fill in the post by the end of this month.

In the previous hearing on Friday, the government had filed an affidavit before the HC in response to the petition filed by Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt. In its affidavit, the government specifically stated that it would appoint a fulltime AG before December 31.

The post of AG has been lying vacant since more than nine months after the resignation of former AG and senior counsel Shreehari Aney, who had locked horns with the government. He had resigned after he had left the government red-faced in the HC over the Beef ban issue and also for advocating a separate statehood for Maratha and Vidharbha.

However, with the government’s affidavit stating that an AG would be soon appointed; names of several senior counsels have surfaced for their probable recruitment.