State govt to schools: observe November 7 as ‘Students Day’

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has directed its schools and junior colleges in the state to observe November 7 as ‘Students Day’, to mark Dr B R Ambedkar’s entry into school education 117 years back in 1900. A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state school education and sports department on October 27 in this regard has described the Dalit icon’s enrolment in school as the dawn of a new era.

It was because of the Constitution given by Dr Ambedkar to the nation that the values of freedom, equality, brotherhood and rule of law took roots in the society, said the GR. “Hence the enrolment of Dr B R Ambedkar as a student in the school is a landmark event and proves to be one that changed the course of our history. Dr Ambedkar was a life-long student and cultivated his interest to learn throughout his life,” it further said.

Every student is the future of the country and education is the only means for progress, said the GR. “In order to make the students aware that hard work alone can ensure their progress, November 7 should be observed every year as ‘Students Day’,” it said. The GR directed all the schools and junior colleges to organise essay writing, elocution competitions, poetry reading and other such events to mark the occasion.

As per the GR, Dr Ambedkar enrolled as a student on November 7, 1900, at Pratapsingh High School in Satara district. He was enrolled with serial number ‘1914’ in the school register with his signature against his name. The school has preserved the historic document.