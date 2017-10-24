State Government issues GR which allows Mumbai Police to accept donations from private firms

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) which allows the Mumbai Police to accept donations from private firms.

The government resolution will bring in funds which will be used for the welfare of police officials. As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) the private firms can make donations in the regard. While giving a nod to the proposal, the state government mentioned that there shall be no conflict of interest while collecting the donations. It has also been specified that the donations will be accepted only from persons or organisations with “high credibility”.