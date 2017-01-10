State asked to submit report on Congress leader Kripashankar Singh’s status

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to submit its report in the disproportionate assets case filed against Congress leader Kripashankar Singh. The HC also recorded this would be the last chance for the government to spell out the progress in this case.

The direction came from a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi while hearing a petition filed by activist Tulsidas Nair, who had drawn the HC’s attention over the slow pace probe carried out by state agencies against Singh. Nair has requested the bench to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the bench pulled up the government over its pace of probe and also for not filing the status report despite an earlier order.

The bench said, “We have given you (government) enough time since October 12, last year but it appears that you are not doing anything apart from seeking time. We are giving you final chance to submit the report within of two weeks from today.”

It may be recalled that Singh was booked in 2013 by the Economics Offences Wing (EOW) after the HC directed the state agency to register a case under charges of disproportionate assets.