SSC paper leak: Principal quizzed, students get bail

Mumbai : The principal of a school in Mumbra, from where SSC exam papers leaked and where the main accused was employed, is currently being interrogated in connection with the probe into the case, police said on Saturday.

The Amboli police said they are presently interrogating the principal of Mumbra school in connection with the case.4

According to Bharat Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector, Amboli police station, “We had summoned the Principal of a school from Mumbra in connection with the case. We have interrogated her since the main accused in the scam Firoz Khan is an employee of the school. I cannot disclose further details of the investigations in this case.”

The principal along with Khan had access to the room in which the papers were kept.

Meanwhile, eight accused students who were arrested have been released on bail on Saturday. “The students had applied for bail and they have been released as per the directions of the court, “added Gaikwad.

The students were arrested under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

On March 20, the History and Political (Part 1) was leaked. The invigilator Sandhya Pawar school a noticed the accused students referring to the notes and mobile phones outside the examination hall at MVM Swami Muktanand High school at Andheri.

The accused Khan was arrested on the same day under the Information Technology Act and Maharashtra University Act by the Amboli police. Rohit Pal Singh, a science teacher at a coaching class at Ambernath, Imran Shaikh and Anwarun Hassan were also

arrested.