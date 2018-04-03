SSC Paper leak: One arrested for leaking History and Political Science papers

Mumbai: In another case of paper leak, a 22-year-old supervisor of a school at Mumbra, has been arrested. Prashant Dhotre was arrested for leaking History and Political science paper last month. The accused was working at the Kiddies Paradise English High School.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Dhotre was sending the question papers to another accused Anwerul Hassan. Dhotre sent the question papers to Anwerul Hassan who then forwarded it to the students from WhatsApp and even on Instagram. When the accused Dhotre came to know about the arrest of the prime accused Firoz Khan, he went into hiding and switched off his phone. A manhunt was started for him from March 20, when police came to know about the paper leak on WhatsApp and Instagram.

As reported by the Mumbai Mirror, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP (zone 9), confirmed the arrest of Prashant Dhotre. Prashant did not have qualification to become a supervisor. He was appointed as a supervisor by Firoz khan, who was a Maths teacher. Along with Khan his three other friends also accused, Khan’s friend Imran Shaikh, an IT student, and Brilliant Coaching’s teacher Rohit Singh, were also arrested.

A 15-year-old boy was caught by a supervisor, when he was checking the question paper from his phone and looking for the answer in the book, right before the exams. Amboli police station has filed a complaint against the boy.