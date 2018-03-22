SSC paper leak: Mumbai coaching institutes blamed for paper leak

Mumbai: Coaching classes and private tuitions have been blamed for the recent paper leak in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination. Students have been strictly warned by the state board that they will be failed and debarred from appearing for the board examination for the next five years if proven guilty of copying or cheating in the examination.

This move has come following the leak of History and Political Science paper of the ongoing SSC examination, which was circulated before the examination on Monday. Around 15 students of Kalyan-based Sacred He-art High School were caught receiving images of the questions on their mobile phones. In addition, three students were caught constantly referring to their textbooks and mobile phones outside the exam hall at MVM Swami Muktanand High School in suburban Andheri.

A strict inquiry has been initiated by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “Teachers, staff and other personnel of coaching cla-sses and private tuitions are involved and responsible for leaking question papers and circulating it to students. We cannot take direct action against them as they are not members under the jurisdiction of the state board.” Students have been warn-ed that they will not be given a second chance and will lose five academic years.

“Students will straight-away be failed and not allowed to appear for the examination for the next five years if found guilty of copying or cheating. Any kind of malpractice or acts of cheating will not at all be tolerated. We will take action against the students involved based, on the report of the inquiry committee investigating the matter.”

Three teachers along with eight students have been charged for cheating. The students were taken to Amboli police station where, based on their statements, a case was registered under the Information Technology Act and Maharashtra University Act against 11 persons, including eight students. An official of the board, said, “The Amboli police arrested Firoz Khan (49), a coaching class teacher from Ambernath in neighbouring Thane, and Imran Sheikh (45) and Anwarun Hassan (21) from Mumbai and Mumbra.”

This is the paper leak third case as the Chemistry paper was leaked on February 28, English paper on March 8, followed by the Science paper on March 16. The state board has increased flying squads, education inspectors, police constables and enhanced checking of mobile phone and paper chits or any other study material at examination centres to avoid any further malpractices.