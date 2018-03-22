SSC paper leak case: One more arrested in the case

Mumbai: The Amboli police have arrested another person on Wednesday in connection with the SSC paper leak incident. The police said accused, Rohit Pal Singh, used to teach science at various coaching centres and is a close associate of prime accused Firoz Khan. “Khan, also a teacher, runs a coaching centre in Ambarnath in Thane. Singh used to take classes in the coaching centre run by Khan,” said an officer from Amboli police station.

The investigators believe that Singh is a middleman facilitating the question papers between the prime accused and the students. “Khan used to forward the papers to Singh’s mobile phone. The latter used to gather the students at one of his coaching centres and provide them the question papers, along with answers. The students were then sent to exam halls to appear for the paper,” he explained.

The enquiry into the matter is underway and more people could be involved in the case. “We are waiting for the exams to get over as we don’t want the students to get distracted. A thorough probe will be conducted into the matter,” said encounter specialist Daya Nayak, who is probing the case.

The matter came to light on Monday after exam invigilator Sandhya Pawar saw three students referring to their text books and mobile phones outside exam hall at MVM Swami Muktanand High School in Andheri. On checking the mobile phone of one the students, Pawar found a question paper of history and political science stored in it.

Taking a prompt action, police team of Inspector Ravindra Sawanke and Sub-Inspector Daya Nayak arrested Khan and two others Imran Sheikh (45) and Anwarun Hassan (21) within ten hours after case was lodged. Police have also detained eight students, who were found in possession of the leaked paper. Juvenile proceeding has been initiated against them.