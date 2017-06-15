SSC failure, he created water pump with bike battery. Read How

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results 2017 have been declared at the official website. This year approximately 193 students got perfect 100% score. The students received approximately 5 extra marks given for participating and excelling in sports, the arts and culture which was introduced this year. While it brought cheer to many students, there were some who did not clear the exam. They have a lesson to learn from those who did not clear the exam: Don’t lose hope.

Rupesh Bhoir couldn’t pass his SSC exam in 2015 and failed in three subjects. With the disappointment of not passing the exam, he started working at his friend’s garage. Today, Rupesh is skilled in electrical work after joining a short-term mobile phone repairing course. Rupesh created a water pump with the use of bike’s battery.

He is among the 3,808 students who are enrolled in the state’s Kaushalya Setu skill development programme. This year, the programmes, offered free of cost, will be offered at over 100 centres.

According to students, they learn from getting an opportunity to create things. Kalpesh Kadam is now doing much more than just reading from textbooks. In the past few months, he has created a mobile power bank, a selfie flash and a speaker amplifier. Kalpesh’s economic is not up to the mark, his father is handicapped and mother does the household works to keep the house going. Meanwhile, to help his mother, Kalpesh also works in the mall.

Last year, the Maharashtra government started the skill development programme to help students who fail to clear their SSC exams.