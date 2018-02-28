SSC Exams: Educationists propose more focus on practical marks

Mumbai: Teachers, principals and faculty of state board, private board and international schools have claimed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination is theory based and lacks focus on practical marks. Faculty members aim to change the marking system by increasing marks for practicals as this will prevent copying cases and also reduce dependency on writers for theory based examination.

As the SSC board examination is set to begin from March 1, education experts have suggested various improvements in the marking pattern and changes in curriculum. At present, the marking system for SSC board examination of Class 10 is 80-20 where 80 marks are for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment. Educationists claimed to increase the marks for practicals or internals and reduce the marks for theory.

Teachers claimed the increased focus on theory is the root cause for copying in examination. Surendra Jha, a teacher said, “Students are repeatedly caught copying in examination with paper chits and notes. The question paper is entire theoretical and students try to copy by all means. If there is more practical approach then these acts of copying will subside as students will have to perform rather just rely on rote learning.”

Students have also raised issues of lack of writers for examination. Students approached the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) office at Vashi to seek permissions for writers. A parent said, “The board should have adequate provisions for writers. Every year students appearing for SSC board examination have to face difficulties to find a writer. Either the school or the state board should help students. Where are we supposed to find writers for our children at the last hour?”

The change in marking system will help solve problem of lack of writers as marks will be awarded for practical performance. Students can perform well in practicals on their own without the need of a writer. Seema Shaikh, Principal of Pragnya Bodhini High School, said, “Reasoning ability, critical thinking, communication skills and practical analysis is very important when a student is in school. Priority should be given to these practical projects, assignments and different forms of internal assessment.”