SSC Board paper leak: Three including a teacher arrested in connection to paper leak in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Amboli police have arrested three men including a teacher for allegedly leaking SSC Board question papers of History and Political Science (Part I) to students on Monday. “Invigilator Sandhya Pawar saw three students referring to their text books and checking mobiles phone outside the examination hall at MVM Swami Muktanand High School in suburban Andheri on Monday. Upon checking the mobile of one the students, she found question paper of History and Political Science stored in it. She brought the matter to the notice of the senior officials of the exam centre,” said senior inspector of Amboli police station Bharat Gaikwad.

The incident took place before the exam commenced, which was scheduled between 11 am and 1 pm. The students, however, were allowed to appear for the paper. Once the exam got over, they were taken to Amboli police station. Based on their statement, a case under IT Act and Maharashtra University Act was registered eleven persons, including eight minor students. The investigators initiated probe into the matter and a team of police Inspector Ravindra Sawanke and sub-inspector Daya Nayak cracked the case within ten hours. They arrested the main accused, Firoz Khan (49) from Ambarnath in Thane west, while two others—Imram Sheikh (45) and Anwarun Hassan (21) were nabbed from Mumbai and Mumbra. Upon investigation it also came to light, besides the three students, they had provided papers to five other boys. All eight students, belonging to different schools, have been detained by the police and juvenile proceeding has been initiated against them.

Khan is a teacher by profession and runs a coaching centre in Ambarnath. He with the help of the other two used to scout for student group and provide them the question paper on mobile.

Exam centres involved in paper leaks will be blacklisted: Tawde

Examination centres found guilty of leaking papers would be blacklisted and permanently barred from conducting exams, Maharashtra Education minister Vinod Tawde told the Legislative Council on Tuesday. He was replying on frequent incidents of SSC and HSC examination paper leaks. The matter was raised by the Congress minister Sanjay Dutt. “The government has taken serious note of such leaks and tough deterrent action will be taken against those involved. Guilty examination centres will be blacklisted and permanently barred from the examination centre lists,” Tawde said.