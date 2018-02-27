Sridevi no more: Mumbai forensic experts punch holes in forensic report of Dubai authorities
Mumbai: Anybody would be stumped by the cryptic forensic report of the Dubai authorities. How Sridevi became unconscious is the prime question which has not been addressed in the report. Besides, there are a whole of questions such as whether the bath tub was full, half-full, or had running water; was her face up or down? Answers to these questions are critical to solving the great bathtub mystery. The professor and head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at Nair hospital, Dr. Shailesh Mohite, underscores that the crime scene is the most important clue in such cases.
Also, what was the level of alcohol in her blood/urine sample? “As per news reports, ‘traces’ of alcohol were found. But, alcohol traces will be found even if a person takes a cough syrup. True, one cannot become unconscious after consuming a cough syrup,” Dr. Mohite told the Free Press Journal.
The assistant professor at Sion hospital’s forensic department, Dr. Rajesh Dere, also said the hospital at Dubai has not divulged much. Was there water inside her lungs or stomach? If yes, then we can say that it is anti-mortem drowning, which means she was alive when she fell down or slipped in the bath tub. Another possibility is that she had a stroke in the bathroom, but since alcohol traces have been found in the blood samples, so the chances are high of ‘alcohol intoxication.’ Thirdly, she could have died of dry-drowning in which the wind pipe gets choked due to spasm.” he added.
