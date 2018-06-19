Sridevi flyover? BJP corporator wants Mumbai flyover to be named after late Bollywood actress

Naming a street after renowned freedom fighters, activist or even politicians is not new, but a new fad of naming streets and flyovers after renowned actors seems to have cropped up. A letter came up for discussion in civic group leaders’ meeting on Monday, which demanded a flyover to be named after late Bollywood actress Sridevi.

According to Asian Age, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Yogiraj Dabhadkar has made a demand to name flyover on Mogra nullah at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri after Sridevi. In his letter to Mayor has said, “A flyover on Mogra nullah near Celebration Club at Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, should be named ‘Abhinetri Sridevi Udanpool’ in memory of the renowned actress. Sridevi, who started her career in Bollywood as a child artiste in the film Julie, acted in several popular movies. In 2013, Sridevi was felicitated with the Padmashri award by the Centre for her achievements in the field of acting.”

This letter of Yogiraj Dabhadkar was put up in civic group leaders’ meeting and it was decided in this meeting that the proposal will be sent to BMC commissioner for his remarks.