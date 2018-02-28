Free Press Journal
Sridevi death: Mumbai society where Bollywood superstar resided cancels Holi celebration

Sridevi death: Mumbai society where Bollywood superstar resided cancels Holi celebration

— By Asia News International | Feb 28, 2018 01:13 pm
Mumbai: Green Acres Co-operative Housing Society Limited on Wednesday cancelled to celebrate Holi celebrations in the view of demise of Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

The society, where Sridevi resided, issued a notification stating that they would cancel their Holi celebration, due on March 2, as a mark of respect to the actress.

 


The veteran actress passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. Her mortal remains reached Mumbai in a private plane, late Tuesday night.

