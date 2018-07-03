SRA to hear residents’ claims against Chandiwala Enterprises in slum project
Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority will hold a hearing on Wednesday to sort out grievances of people of a residential society in suburban Andheri which is being redeveloped by a private builder.
The residents of Andheri Talav Market society, which is being redeveloped by the Chandiwala Enterprises under the SRA scheme, had last month addressed a press conference where they levelled serious charges against the firm. These residents had claimed that the construction firm had shown unauthorised people as members of the society while bona fide residents had been excluded. The firm, Chandiwala Enterprises, has, however, refuted the allegations and termed them “baseless”. Balasaheb Kolekar, Deputy Collector, SRA said, “We have received complaints following which notices have been sent to 78 members of the society to come forward with their documents.”
