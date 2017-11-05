Spurious cotton seed sown over 6 lakh hectare in state: Report

Nagpur : Spurious cotton seeds have been sown over 600,000 ha in the country’s top producing state Maharashtra in the kharif season that started June, a senior government agricultural scientist told Cogencis.

“As per our findings, spurious herbicide tolerant cotton seeds have been sold illegally and cultivated in Maharashtra,” the scientist said. “Now, the state government will have to decide further course of action.”

The Central Institute for Cotton Research in Nagpur has conducted tests on samples from Maharashtra and Gujarat, he said.

A special meeting was also convened last week by the Department of Biotechnology to discuss the issue of spurious cotton seeds, he said. No decision was reached at that meeting.

Planting of these spurious cotton seeds has raised concern regarding yields, as the crop has become prone to pink bollworm infestation, the scientist said.

Excessive use of pesticides has also made the crop resistant to anti-pink bollworm chemicals in Maharashtra, he said.

Several incidents of pink bollworm attacks on cotton plant have been reported this season, he said. The government has pegged India’s cotton output in 2017-18 (Jul-Jun) at 32.3 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), down from 33.1 mln bales last year. India is among the largest producers of cotton in the world.

scrap APMC cess: Cotton UNION

MUMBAI: The Cotton Association of India and Maharashtra Cotton Ginners Association have urged the state government to withdraw Agriculture Produce Market Committee cess from all mandis. At the very least, they have said, the cess should be uniform across mandis as this will help farmers earn better remunerations. The associations met CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss issues faced by the ginning industry.

Currently, the APMC cess paid by the ginners varies between 0.5% and 1.25% in different mandis, said Atul Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India.