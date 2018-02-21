Specialised US doctors will be flown down to Lilavati hospital to treat Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lilavati hospital on Sunday – when he found time in his busy schedule to look up Manohar Parrikar, chief minister of Goa — has turned the spotlight on the latter’s treatment.

Goa Deputy speaker Michael Lobo had said here on Monday that Parrikar’s medical reports have been sent to the US for a second opinion. He also said that, if necessary, Parrikar would be shifted to the US for medical treatment. “He (Parrikar) is improving but, if need be, he will be taken (to the US). We want him to recover. Whatever needs to be done has to be done,” he said. Lobo also said the PM’s office was closely monitoring the CM’s health.

A highly placed source in the BJP told the Free Press Journal that after consultations with oncologists it has been decided that a team of specialised doctors will be flown down to Lilavati hospital to treat Parrikar. Although Lilavati hospital has been tightlipped about Parrikar’s medical condition, it is learnt that he has been detected with cancer of the pancreas. The source said, “Till the report of his test came in on Friday morning, Parrikar was relaxed. A number of BJP leaders had also called on him at Lilavati hospital.’’

The leader, who is family friend of Parrikar, said, “The report was received at 7 am. Since then, he has undergone two rounds of chemotherapy. The treatment of the US doctors is expected to make a difference. Still he will need at least two years to recover completely.” The source claimed his will power is very strong. The source said, Parrikar had told him henceforth, he will finish official work, which normally take eight hours, in one hour.