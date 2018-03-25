Special megablock on Sunday: Eight-hour on CR, 5-hr on WR

The block will be in effect from 10 am to 6 pm between Vashi and Belapur stations on the Harbour Line and Turbhe and Nerul stations on the Trans-Harbour Line.

Mumbai : On Sunday, commuters are set to face problems as both Central and Western Railways have planned mega blocks. The Central Railway (CR) has planned an eight-hour special block on the Harbour and Trans-harbour line and Western Railway (WR) will also implement a five-hour mega block.

The block will be in effect from 10 am to 6 pm between Vashi and Belapur stations on the Harbour Line and Turbhe and Nerul stations on the Trans-Harbour Line.

The block has been undertaken for signalling related work at Nerul. During the block, all trains bound for Belapur and Panvel between 9.08 am and 5.30 pm., and trains leaving Belapur and Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.44 am to 5.50 pm will remain cancelled.

On the Trans-Harbour line, all services for Panvel leaving Thane from 9.39 am to 5.34 pm, and services to Thane from Panvel between 9.48 am and 5.57 pm will be cancelled. Locals between Thane and Vashi will run as per schedule.

“We will be running special suburban services between CSMT and Vashi, Panvel and Belapur, and Thane and Vashi, during the block period,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR. The total number of special services will nearly match the number of services we normally run on Sundays. Moreover, we have also requested BEST and NMMT to run extra buses to ease any inconvenience caused to commuters,” said Udasi.

Kalyan-Thane

CR will also be shutting off the slow line towards CSMT between Kalyan and Thane.

Slow and semi-fast services towards CSMT, leaving Kalyan from 10.48 a.m. to 4.14 p.m. will be diverted to the fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations. Slow services will not be available at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalwa stations and passengers of these stations will be allowed to travel via Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan during the block period. Services on the entire line will run 10 to 15 minutes late due to the block.

Bhayandar-Borivali

Western Railway has also planned a mega block between Bhayandar and Borivali from 11 am to 3 pm. During the block period the slow lines will be shut between both stations. As a result, all slow trains will run on the fast line from Virar/Vasai to Borivali and all slow services towards Churchgate will run on fast line till Goregaon.