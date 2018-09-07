South Mumbai’s dog park to get nod from BMC chief

Good news for South Mumbaikars, the proposed dog park in the garden at Cuffe Parade to soon become reality. The dog park will soon get a green signal from the BMC chief.

According to DNA, the dog park, which is one of its kind, will be maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The dog park was proposed by the local BJP corporator, from Colaba, Makrand Narvekar. Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant commissioner of A ward, told the leading daily, “We have already sent to the authority and once we get approval, the work will begin.”

The one-of-its-kind dog park is estimated to cost over Rs 25 lakh and will be spread across 900 sq metre area of the garden. The park will have facilities for like a salon for dogs, a veterinary doctor, water station, sandpit, play equipment, and a kiosk with a seating area for pet owners. The park will be divided into three zones for small medium and large dogs.