South Mumbai Shiv Sena MP upset with BMC for outsourcing toilet project

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Member of Parliament for South Mumbai, Arvind Sawant, on Monday questioned the decision by Sena-run BMC of giving out the Marine Drive toilet project to a private company. During the inauguration of this most expensive toilet on Monday, Sawant, expressed his disappointment to the civic officers. He claimed he had written several letters to South Mumbai A-ward officer to let him fund construction of the toilet through MP funds. He claimed he was denied in the name of the heritage value of promenade.

Kiran Dighavkar assistant commissioner of A-ward said Sawant is upset because BMC removed the open gym that was constructed on the promenade. Aditya Thackeray, the Yuva Sena president had put an open gym for regulars who wanted to work out in the open. It was later dismantled by the BMC since there were disallowed to keep heavy weights on the promenade. Dighavkar further stated Sawant had questioned why a toilet was allowed on the promenade if an open gym was illegal then this toilet too.

The civic official asserted there was already a toilet on that place and BMC did not give a new place to the private entity. JSW and Samatech together constructed an integrated toilet on Marine Drive promenade at the cost of Rs 94 lakh. It is the first public toilet having integrated facilities, having vacuum technology, solar panels and weathering steel to protect the toilet structure from getting rust.