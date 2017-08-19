South Mumbai ignores BMC waste management notices

Mumbai: South Mumbai, the elite part of the city which houses richest businessmen, posh offices and hotels has given a poor response to the waste management notice served to them recently by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Out of the 209 notices served to various residential complexes and hotels only eight managed to reply positively.

The BMC’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) department in its new initiative has decided not to collect wet waste from bulk generators who produce beyond 100 kilograms (kg) from October 2 onwards. A senior civic officer stated that though the response is poor, they are still awaiting a positive response as after October 2, the bulk waste generators would have no other option but to manage their waste compulsorily.

The civic body had in July, issued nearly 3,000 notices to almost all big housing societies, hotels, and commercial complexes across Mumbai. Meanwhile, there are also a few who have already started the waste management initiative without waiting for BMC notice. Cricket Club of India (CCI) located at Churchgate is one of them who manage their own wet waste for the last 12 years. Prakash Avhad Horticulture manager of CCI stated that everyday around 100 kg of waste is composted through Organic Waste Converter (OWC) and generates 25 kg of compost out of it, which they utilise for gardening. Apart from this, the civic body’s SWM has also started various awareness programs at ward level to help people about how they can adopt new ways for waste management. A civic officer said, “Waste Management Exhibition on Wheels has been started.”