South Mumbai building collapse: 3 dead, 1 still missing as roof slab collapses in Zaveri Bazaar

Mumbai: The roof slab of a five storeyed Maharashtra Housing Development Authority (MHADA) building named Shimpi Chawl at Zaveri Bazaar collapsed on Friday afternoon at 1.30 pm. According to Mahesh Narvekar, Chief of Mumbai Disaster Management cell after the slab collapse incident reported the fire brigades immediately rushed to the spot.

As per the prima facie report the Shimpi Chawl building repair work was going on and due to the ongoing repair work the slab collapsed. After starting the rescue and search operation total seven labours have been rescued and three labourers — Feroz Wahab Khan aged about 23 years, Rocky Shaikh (22) and Safay Sukur Shaikh aged about 25 years — were declared dead while one other labourer is still missing. Search operations are still going on.

The civic Disaster Management cell declared it a level-2 call at around 5.40pm. In addition, according to the received information from the Disaster Management control cell the slab passage of around 35×15 measured collapsed and eventually the portions of third, second and first floor came along.

Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Mumbai Fire Department stated that due to narrow lane and congested area the fire brigade team is finding it difficult to conduct the rescue and search operation. On spot there are total four fire engines and one rescue van and four ambulance of 108 to provide immediate medical assistance.

Another officer of Fire Department present at the spot said, “Around seven labours of MHADA repair work contractor rescued by early evening safely out of the debris by the team. But as one floor passage slab collapsed the other floors slab eventually came along. Thus, removing out people from the debris has become difficult.”

Jivak Gegadmal, the Assistant Municipal Corporation of C ward- Zaveeri Bazaar confirmed that it was a cessed building and municipal corporation has no role in it. “Also, whether the building repair work was going on or MHADA was demolishing the building is not known. But, luckily no tenants where residing in it so they had a lucky escape,” added Gegadmal.