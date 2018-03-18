Soon, people getting inked can donate blood after a week

FDA says it will implement rule once they get the notification

Mumbai : To a sigh of relief a persons who has tattoo on any part of the body do not have to wait for 12 months for donating blood, as per the new rule from the Food and Drugs Administration, United States of America has shortened the waiting period to seven days for those wishing to donate blood after getting inked.

The Indian Medical Association has welcomed the move and suggested the Maharashtra FDA to follow the same footsteps that would help in handling the blood crisis as tattoo has become a trend among youngsters who constitutes the main blood donors in India.

A senior doctors said all the precautionary measures should be followed when they want to donate blood after getting inked.

“As per the rules, a donor get inked from a licensed facility that ensure that they apply with a sterilised needle using new ink – not reused. If this is ensured, then the person can donate within seven days. This would help to address the gap of donors and need of blood,” said Dr KK Agarwal, president of IMA.

Moreover, blood bank officers agreed to it as tattoo is a growing trend and youths constitutes an essential number of donors.

“The rules into place as usage of infected needles can spread HIV and other blood-related infections. Often youths get their tattoo done from unregistered parlors who use reused needles that is extremely unsafe. But usage of proper precautionary measures can help to address the issue, increasing the number of donors,” said a senior officer from Red Cross Society.

Meanwhile, senior official from Maharashtra FDA said they have not received any such notification where time window is been shortened. “The order needs to come from the central government. Once we receive it, we will implement it,” said an FDA officer.