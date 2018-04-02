Soon, Mumbai Police to verify passports in seven days

Soon, Mumbai and Pune police will verify passports in seven days. Dnyaneshwar Muley, the secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs announced this in an event organised by the Vidisha Vichar Manch in Pune.

“The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police verify passports in three days and we will be working on an effective co-relationship between the police and passport department similarly. In other states and Maharashtra, about 20 days go into police verification. We are working on the technology and on employee efficiency to bring this down to seven days. In coming weeks this time span of police verification will go down to seven days,” said Muley, reported Mid-Day,

The leading daily, in its report, further added that the 180th passport office in the country was started in Gir. And, Muley further added that there is a need to change the mindset of the people. Of the country’s 125 crore people, only 5 to 6 crore, which means 5%, have a passport.