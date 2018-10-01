Soon, Maharashtra to get more 102 dialysis units

Mumbai: Nearly after four years the long pending proposal of setting up 102 new dialysis units in all 24 districts gets a green signal from the state government. The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, has donated over 102 dialysis machines to different districts which had limited resources, bringing the number of units from 139 to 241. The total cost of this units is around Rs 7.6 crore. Earlier In 2014, the state government approved a proposal to donate Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Rs7.6 crore for setting up 102 dialysis centers across the state, each in all 24 districts.

But due it got delayed due to red tapism and now finally, the state government passed a GR making its official. Sanjiv Patil, CEO, Sidhivinayak Temple Trust said they do not have the reason why the proposal was kept on halt for four years. “We were always ready to donate the fund as it will help the needy patients in rural areas. In the month of Jan we were asked to donate the amount and now responsibility of distribution and procurement is given to Haffkine Institute For Training, Research and Testing,” added Patil.

He further added by setting up 102 dialysis machines which would be the highest number of machines to be procured in the state through the fund donated by a trust. “Currently, there are only 139 civic-run dialysis centres which help to provide dialysis at a reasonable rate to poor and needy patients. The numbers will be doubled. By next month there will be 241 dialysis units in state,” said Patil. In state, thousands of patients suffer from terminal kidney ailments.